Billionaire Femi Otedola Reveals Why He Replaced His Old Nokia Phones With iPhones

Nigerian billionaire and Forte oil boss, Femi Otedola, who is known to have a thing for old Nokia phones, has revealed why he ditched his phones for Apple’s iPhone.

Otedola who is one of the richest men in Nigeria, has always been pictured with his phones, and it’s not what you would expect someone of his status to have.

Where you would expect such a rich man to own and use this kind of phone, he happens to own two old Nokia phones instead (we say old because Nokia has since upgraded to making lots of smartphones).

A picture was recently shared by one of his daughters on snapchat, with the caption ‘Old Skool’.

Last year, the billionaire was spotted with an iphone and many wondered why the sudden change of heart.

According to him, If you can’t beat them, you join them.

He shared the picture above and wrote in the caption;

His net worth according to Forbes is $550million.