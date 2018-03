Nigerian billionaire businessman and chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola and his pretty daughters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola, has been captured on camera having fun in the night club.

TORI News could not ascertain precisely where the night club is located in Dubai, UAE, but according to DJ Cuppy’s Instagram page which shared one of the photos online, the location is Drai’s DXB.

See another photo below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria