Blac Chyna confirms she’s dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay as they hold hands during second date night (Photos/Video)

It looks like Blac Chyna, 29, is trying to divert the attention surrounding her recent s*x tape leak to her new relationship.

The model and mother of two, confirmed her romance with fast-rising rapper, YBN Almighty Jay, 18, as they held hands on another date night in Studio City on Wednesday.

When asked if they are dating. Blac Chyna said, “Yeah, we’re like dating.”

The outing comes just days after Chyna and her new beau YBN were spotted cuddling up at a bowling alley on Monday.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


