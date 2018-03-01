Bobrisky Spotted Buying Beans At A Popular Eatery In Lagos (Photos)

Bobrisky appears to have gotten one of his wishes fulfilled. He was spotted at a popular eatery in Lagos buying a plate of beans. The controversial personality seems to have gotten bum implants Controversial internet personality Idris Okuneye has made a lot of outlandish claims in his time. One that raised eyebrows was when he said he was going to get bum implants. Since he revealed his plans, many have waited to see if he would go ahead with the bold move seeing that he is still a man. So far, his glutes have not increased until now.





The acclaimed Snapchat queen was spotted at a popular eatery in Lagos where he had gone to buy beans. From the photo, Bobrisky seems to have gotten the implants.