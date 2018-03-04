My Boyfriend Doesn’t Complain When I Flaunt My Bum Bum – Popular Nollywood Actress Slam Haters

Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu can be considered as one of the new generation actresses that making waves in the industry.

She is at the same time endowed with great bodily features, which she is not afraid to flaunt on Instagram.

The Nollywood industry is associated with a lot of controversial stories related to s*x and other vices. And a lot of people believe any actress in the industry will find it difficult to keep a sound relationship with her partner.

But this seems not to be the case with Pat Ugwu. According to the actress, as she opened up to Potpourri, she is in a relationship with a man and everything she does is consented by her boyfriend. Even the raunchy photos she posts on Instagram.

The actress who enjoys flaunting her nicely-rounded bum on Instagram confessed that her boyfriend encourages her to take her assets public, which she has been doing with robust aplomb.

“My boyfriend doesn’t complain about my sensual pictures and videos on Instagram at all. He knows I am doing what pleases me and he loves me for it. In fact, he’s the one that pushes me to go ahead with it. He knows it is all about entertainment. I am an entertainer. He’s also an entertainer and he knows it is all about entertainment”

“He’s not scared of competition from anyone either. He knows my love is for him. We trust each other. Hey, because I flaunt my bum and twerk a lot on Instagram doesn’t mean I am up for grabs, moneybags or no moneybags, I am not for sale. I have a man in my life and I am okay with that”

Pat Ugwu, is identified by the moniker Pat Pat Ugwu on Instagram and she often bombards her page with series of hot photos and videos featuring her and her friends showing off their assets.

Source: Naijaloaded