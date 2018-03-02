Buzzing Today: Arsenal’s Disgraceful Outting With Manchester City

Fans world wide are very upset with the way Arsenal was trashed by Manchester city yesterday. Manchester City, who put up a very spectacular performance scored three fabulous first-half goals as they cantered to another victory over Arsenal, who missed a second-half penalty. Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane did it for Man City whereas Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a second-half penalty.

Many Arsenal fans walked out of the stadium, leaving Man City fans to enjoy the show with their sensational side. Here are some angry reactions from fans.

If Arsene Wenger was manager of any other Top6 club in world football, he’d be gone after last night’s debacle.

WHY isn’t he being sacked?

What IS going on at Arsenal?

WHEN does this farce end? pic.twitter.com/CFF5bhebbr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2018

0-3. This is the worst I have ever seen any Arsenal team play. Disgraceful. #WengerOUT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 1, 2018

Dear Arsenal and mister Wenger! Please sit down and agree how you end your partnership.

Please go public now and say Wenger will leave after the season.

Then the Arsenal-fans can use the remaining games to praise a man that has done SO much for the club. — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) March 2, 2018

Dear Arsenal and mister Wenger! Please sit down and agree how you end your partnership.

Please go public now and say Wenger will leave after the season.

Then the Arsenal-fans can use the remaining games to praise a man that has done SO much for the club. — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) March 2, 2018