Buzzing Today: BBNaija; Mito, Bambam, Tolex, Ceelo

The game has gotten serious at the Bg Brother Nigeria 2018 house and some housemates would be evicted from the house this week. Leo & Ifu (LIFU) – Miracle & Anto (MITO) – Cee-C & Lolu (CEELO) – Tobi & Alex (TOLEX) are up for eviction and there are fans are doing all they can to make sure they stay.

Cee-c nominated Tobi for eviction. And it might just be revenge as Tobi earlier last week, put Cee C up for eviction which she escaped.

Bambam(Who’s HoH) saved Tena because according to her, Nina isn’t strong- She replaced them for Tolex. Well, fans are saying she’s ungrateful because she should have saved Tobi, who saved her last week. Also that Nina, whom she thinks isn’t strong has a bigger fans base than her.

According to some fans on Twitter, Miracle is lagging behind in terms of votes and are doing all they can to vote as much as they can to keep him in the house. Everyone is voting for their pair nominated for eviction.

Who are you voting for???