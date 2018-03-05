Politics, Trending

Buzzing Today: Buhari to now visit Benue,Yobe,Taraba – Nigerians React

The federal governnment via its official Twitter handle has announced that President M. Buhari has been scheduled to visit Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers States, to meet communities and persons affected by recent incidents of banditry and violence.

The announcement

Here is how Nigerians reacted to the announcement


