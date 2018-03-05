Buzzing Today: Buhari to now visit Benue,Yobe,Taraba – Nigerians React

The federal governnment via its official Twitter handle has announced that President M. Buhari has been scheduled to visit Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers States, to meet communities and persons affected by recent incidents of banditry and violence.

The announcement

1/ In view of recent terrorist attacks, criminal activities and communal clashes in some States leading to tragic loss of lives and kidnapping of 110 schoolgirls, Pres @MBuhari immediately tasked the Armed Forces and other Security agencies to compile comprehensive reports. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2018

Well, at this point I think I can conclude that this administration is deluded and morally decadent and lacks the impetus to set aright the course of this nation and thereby has no single clue as to why they are in government. Awon oniranu gbogbo. — olajide OLATUNDE (@Lightmodifier) March 5, 2018

UPDATE: President @MBuhari scheduled to visit Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara and Rivers States, to meet communities and persons affected by recent incidents of banditry and violence. https://t.co/YYFQfq8B7O — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) March 5, 2018

Here is how Nigerians reacted to the announcement

E nor go work. This damage control will not avail him any leeway in 2019. Our minds are made up in Benue. — Kengkeng Ati 🇳🇬 (@kengkengati) March 5, 2018

So if there wasnt a public outcry he was happy to go with the flow? Anyway lets see who 2019 brings forth as an alternative — fueksy megs (@fueksy) March 5, 2018

Must the citizenry complain about their President before he knows that he needs to do his job by visiting troubled spots? The job of a leader is not to sit in the comfort of office & be expecting reports. He must do on the spot visits whenever the need arises! — Mikhail Barnabas (@barnaby04) March 5, 2018

If you like, visit all the local government council’s in Nigeria…. you’re done, we’ve had enough of you, another four years of you will make the destiny of Nigeria irredeemable! — KING JUDAH (@YoJudeMa) March 5, 2018