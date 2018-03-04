Sports, Trending

Buzzing Today: Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has Died

 Fans of football were today thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Italy international Davide Astori. Astori was found dead in his hotel room, as announced by his club Fiorentina. The 31 years old, who was captain of Fiorentina, passed away in his sleep overnight on Saturday evening.
 
As tributes continue to flood in from across the football world, all Serie A fixtures today have been cancelled due to the sad departure of Astori.
 

Davide Astori was an Italian professional footballer who played as a central defender. Some of the tributes from top football clubs below


You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

Manchester City Vs Chelsea; All the Juice

Let’s Predict: Mancity vs Chelsea, Win or Draw???

Anthony Joshua’s Stance on Women: 3 Things You Should Know

Buzzing Today: Rick Rocks, Hanging to a Thin Thread of Life?

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd March

Because Saturdays are for Owambes: These 10 Brilliant Aso Ebi Styles Are All Yours

Be Honest: Guys!!! Would You Try This???

Advice Column: My Pregnant Girlfriend Still Hangs Out With Her Former Husband with Whom She Has a Child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *