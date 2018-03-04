Buzzing Today: Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has Died

Fans of football were today thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Italy international Davide Astori. Astori was found dead in his hotel room, as announced by his club Fiorentina. The 31 years old, who was captain of Fiorentina, passed away in his sleep overnight on Saturday evening.



As tributes continue to flood in from across the football world, all Serie A fixtures today have been cancelled due to the sad departure of Astori.



After the shocking news of Davide Astori's death, all Serie A fixtures today have been called off. 👉 https://t.co/rmqcHfLPUX pic.twitter.com/lp7eV41gkf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 4, 2018

Davide Astori was an Italian professional footballer who played as a central defender. Some of the tributes from top football clubs below

We’d like to express our deepest condolences to Davide Astori’s family and @acffiorentina. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 4, 2018

It is with great sadness that we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Davide Astori after today's shocking news. — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 4, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing all too early of Davide Astori. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/RSX2ra91So — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2018

Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened at the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates at this time. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2018

We’re saddened by the passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. Our condolences are with his friends and family. RIP Davide. pic.twitter.com/AlIqBNoSJ6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 4, 2018