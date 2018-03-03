Entertainment, Trending

Buzzing Today: Rick Rocks, Hanging to a Thin Thread of Life?

TMZ reported earlier that Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs … according to sources connected to the music mogul. It said Rick is in a Miami area hospital getting treatment in the cardiac unit — a strong sign he might have suffered a heart attack which manifested itself as respiratory issues early Thursday morning.

However multiple new sources say Ross is not on a life support machine. His friend Fat Trel took to Instagram to clear the air, posting a photo of his friend, writing that he talked to him over the phone: “HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON ‘LIFE SUPPORT’…HE GOOD.”

According to the original report, the rapper was put on life support at a hospital after 911 responders received a call Thursday morning reporting he was unresponsive and breathing heavily. The caller said he had a history of seizures and when they tried to wake him up, he was “slobbing at the mouth.” Ross was hooked up to an ECMO, which is used to oxygenate blood outside the body, and then pumped back in.

Big shots in the American entertainment industry have been on social media to lend their support to Ross.


