Buzzing Today: Yusuf Buhari, Fix our health system, bring back Dapchi girls, Nigerians react

Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Nigeria from his medical trip abroad after a power bike accident late last year. According to Sahara reporters, after two months of secrecy, cover-ups, outright lies by FemAdesina and Garba Shehu. The online news platform says over €5m was spent on Yusuf’s medical treatment in Germany.
Here are some reactions by some Nigerians

 


