Buzzing Today: Yusuf Buhari, Fix our health system, bring back Dapchi girls, Nigerians react

Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Nigeria from his medical trip abroad after a power bike accident late last year. According to Sahara reporters, after two months of secrecy, cover-ups, outright lies by FemAdesina and Garba Shehu. The online news platform says over €5m was spent on Yusuf’s medical treatment in Germany.

Here are some reactions by some Nigerians

If you know what and ordinary Nigerian goes through trying to access crucial healthcare services, you will see everything wrong with the anger that people have over the charade by politicians on Yusuf Buhari's Health Issues.. — TURAKI MD (@EL_KUT) March 1, 2018

You hardly hear about our Health Ministers talking about how to tackle Lassa fever or manage any outbreak. No any medical center or special care was built. You supervised Yusuf Buhari in a private hospital, received him at the airport after overseas treatment. An mamaye mu! — Muhammad Malumfashi (@m_malumfashi) March 1, 2018

Yusuf Buhari got injured riding a 150million Naira power bike with his friend (who he also bought an expensive bike for) , The FG continued to lie that he was not flown abroad for treatment, he gets bac and the Min.of Health welcomed him back. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JNzLVq6Pnf — 🇳🇬🎵 (@GbemiEreku) March 1, 2018