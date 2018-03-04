C. Ronaldo Shares Sweet Snap Of His Mini-me Son Cristiano Jr Mimicking His Famous Pose (Photos)

Real Madrid and former Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, has posted a sweet snap of his mini-me son, Cristiano Jr mimicking his famous shirtless pose.

Cristiano Jnr and his famous father

Five-time word best footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has said his eldest son, Cristiano Jnr, has inherited his football skills as he took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his son mimicking his famous shirtless pose.

Dailymail reported that the 7-year-old who was captured on camera flexing his muscles, looked the splitting image of his 33-year-old dad in the sweet snap.

While grinning at the camera, the youngster showed off his striking resemblance to the Real Madrid star with his dark brown hair and Spanish looks as he practiced Cristiano’s signature pose.

The footballer was no doubt sharing some football tips with his son as the pair bonded over their love of the sport in the gym.

Family life: Ronaldo shares his Madrid home with his four children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Alana’s mother

Ronaldo captioned the cute snap: ‘Jr say daddy I’m gonna be like you!!! What do you think??’

Fans were quick to pick up on the fact Cristiano Jr had inherited his father’s look, with some predicting he will become an even bigger star on the pitch.