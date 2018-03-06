Entertainment

‘I can Do Anything to F*ck You’- Lady with Oversized b**bs Tells Olamide

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to reveal what she will do for famous music star, Olamide, to spend the night with her.

Identified as Moyo Adeola (@moyodivah) on Instagram, she made her intentions known in the comment section on the singer’s page. Adeola disclosed that she is ready to do anything to have Olamide in the bed.

Adeola did not stop there but further disclosed that she can sleep with anyone. She made this comment on Monday, March 5, when Olamide shared a picture of him with his friend.

 

 

 

 

 

Some of Olamide’s followers immediately attacked the young lady but she kept to her words. Adeola further added that: “I will never look back at what people are saying…I can f*ck anybody.” 

See post below: 

Source – Ebiwalismoment


You may also like

Aliko Dangote’s Daughter ‘Fatima’ Set to Marry, see photo of the wedding invite

Conor McGregor Mocks 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather In Forbes Richest Post

#BBNaija: “My Boss Sacked Me At 19 For Refusing To Sleep With Him” – Ifu Ennada

Ebony Can Never Win ‘Artiste Of The Year’ Over Shatta – Shatta Wale’s Mum (Video)

G-Worldwide Now Allows Me Feature With Other Artistes – Sugarboy

Checkout Beautiful Photos Of Alaafin Of Oyo’s Newborn Twin Boys

#BBNaija: Ahneeka Replies Those Body Shaming Her Face

#BBNaija: Fans Campaign For Miracle With Bottled Water (Photos)

“I have been a bus conductor before in Delta State” – Comedian, Alibaba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *