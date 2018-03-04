Check Out Actress, Empress Njamah And Aneke Twins’ Looks Without Make-up

The Aneke twins and Empress Njamah (middle)

Chidiebere and Chidinma Aneke popularly known as the Aneke twins were pictured after a physical exercise with their industry colleague, Empress Njamah.

The trio who were all smiles flaunted their natural looks.

The ladies are still single and they are hoping to tie the knot with serious men very soon, however, it would be recalled that Empress Njamah once dated dancehall artiste, Timaya.

