Check Out New Firewood Cooking Stove Invented In Nigeria (Photo)

Despite the introduction of kerosene stove and recently, the rampant use of gas cookers, cooking with firewood is far from going away.

The improvised firewood stove

This picture of an improvised firewood stove is making rounds online and the good news is that it was locally produced.

Popular reports have it that it was designed by some talented craftsmen in Aba, Abia State. This has been described as a welcomed development which is fast in cooking.

It could be adopted by eatries cooking for commercial purposes as it will reduce the cost of production.