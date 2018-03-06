Entertainment, Gossip

Checkout Beautiful Photos Of Alaafin Of Oyo’s Newborn Twin Boys


Over the last two weeks, news from the Alaafin of Oyo’s Palace flooded our timeline as the 80 year old monarch welcomed two sets of twins to his family.

Just days ago, the first to give birth, Olori Memunat, shared photos from the naming ceremony of her twins held at the palace


The Alaafin, just after celebrating with Olori Meimunat is now filled with joy with the birth of his twin boys by Olori Badirat Olaitan.

Olori Olaitan took to Instagram to introduce her new babies to the world writing,

“My SOLDIERS.. ❤❤❤”

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s young wife Olori Badirat Olaitan gave birth to her set of twins just a week after Olori Meimunat gave birth to her own set.

It doesn’t end, another one of the monarch’s wives, Olori Omobolanle is also expecting – she who is one of the young wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, is pregnant – this can be deduced by the photo she posted on Instagram recently.

As we celebrate with the delivered mothers, we wish the expectant one a safe delivery…


