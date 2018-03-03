News Feed

Checkout The Popular Ex-Chelsea Player Who May Get Coaching Job From Roman Abramovich

 

Roman Abramovich wants Lampard to join the club’s coaching staff (Photo: Getty)

Roman Abramovich is poised to offer Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, a first-team coaching job at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, 39, has been studying for his UEFA ‘A’ coaching licence over the past 18 months and is keen to move into management in the future.

He has worked with Chelsea’s youth teams at the club’s Cobham training ground and has impressed Chelsea owner Abramovich.

According to The Sun, the Russian billionaire wants Lampard to join Chelsea’s first-team coaching staff, with a view to him becoming manager in the future.

Antonio Conte is expected to move on in the summer and the club will look to integrate Lampard, who won three Premier League titles at Chelsea, into a new coaching set up.

Luis Enrique is one of the favourites to replace Conte at Stamford Bridge and Lampard has recently turned down managerial approaches from lower league clubs.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Thursday, Lampard said: ‘I’ve put together a lot of experience now and I am in a good place.

‘I’m keeping my eyes open in terms of what I want to do in management. No matter what level it is I do think you have to come back down to the beginning and start learning again.

 

‘I’m in that process. I’ve worked quite hard at that and now I’ve got to wait for the right job. I’m trying to put together all the things I’ve learned from all my managers, I’ve had a lot.

 

‘Hopefully I can do that and create my own ideas and philosophies and see if I can make it work.’

