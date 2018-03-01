News Feed

Checkout What Peace Corps Members Were Spotted Doing Days After Buhari Refused To Sign Bill Into Law

The President informed the lawmakers of his decision in a letter read during plenary by the Speaker of the House of Representatives,  Yakubu Dogara, citing security concerns and financial burden of funding the organisation by the government as his reasons for rejecting the bill. 

Now, members of the Osun State Peace Corps who are still hopeful that a miracle can happen held an intercessory prayer session tagged, ‘God can still do it’ where they fervently prayed for the president to change his mind.

