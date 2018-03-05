Chelsea Star, Eden Hazard Take Swipe At Conte’s Tactics In Their 1-0 Defeat To Man City

Eden Hazard.

Chelsea star player, Eden Hazard, has admitted that his team did not play to their strengths during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City and would have been better off playing Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud up front.

Hazard who was merely a bystander at the Etihad as City moved 18 points clear in the Premier League title race with a 1-0 win, failed to make an impact and was replaced by club-record signing, Morata late on, and said he felt helpless against City’s centre-halves.

Speaking after the match, Hazard said: “I had the feeling that I’d ran, but that I hadn’t played a game of football. That’s a pity.

“We could have played on for three hours, but I wouldn’t touch a ball. It only went better at the end of the game.

“I’m trying to jump but it’s not easy to win the duels against Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.

“We did not play with our qualities and if Alvaro Morata or Giroud is playing, it’s easier to play with long balls. But I’m trying to do the maximum.”

Following the defeat in Manchester, Chelsea now find themselves five points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with nine games of the 2017-18 campaign remaining.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria