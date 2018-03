Chimamanda Adichie, the highly acclaimed Nigerian writer has been spotted in the company of some top American and Canadian movie and music superstars.

The author of “Americanah” met the stars when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Dolby Theatre last night.

The writer took photos with Canadian rapper Drake, Hollywood actress, Halle Berry, film, television producer and author, Toya Lewis Lee.

