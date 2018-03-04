News Feed

Church Member Flees As Pastor Is Caught Bathing Him Inside A Basket At Night (Photos/Video)

A church member fled after his pastor was caught while bathing him inside a basket, around 11pm at a footpath junction at Abe-koko, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
 

A church pastor identified as Prophet Michael Afolabi of Celestial Church of God, Gethsemane Parish, Abe-koko Area, Falegan in Ado-Ekiti, has been apprehended by local residents at night.

According to multiple online reports, the pastor was caught while bathing a church member inside a basket, around 11pm at a footpath junction at Abe-koko, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as the church member fled on sighting the gallant residents of the area.

A Facebook page, Omo Edema which exclusively shared the photos wrote:

***************

“Prophet caught bathing man inside native basket at junction.

 

Prophet Michael Afolabi of C. C. G, Gestimany Parish, Abe-koko Area, Falegan in Ado-Ekiti has been caught while bathing for a member of his church around 11PM inside a native basket at a footpath junction at Abe-koko Area.

 

This and other life drama attached to the incident shall be brought to your hearing tonight on the radio programme, Ile-Aye with Omo Edema on Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti by 8.30PM.”

Watch the video clip below;

