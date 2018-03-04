Church Member Flees As Pastor Is Caught Bathing Him Inside A Basket At Night (Photos/Video)

A church member fled after his pastor was caught while bathing him inside a basket, around 11pm at a footpath junction at Abe-koko, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

A church pastor identified as Prophet Michael Afolabi of Celestial Church of God, Gethsemane Parish, Abe-koko Area, Falegan in Ado-Ekiti, has been apprehended by local residents at night.

According to multiple online reports, the pastor was caught while bathing a church member inside a basket, around 11pm at a footpath junction at Abe-koko, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as the church member fled on sighting the gallant residents of the area.

A Facebook page, Omo Edema which exclusively shared the photos wrote:

“Prophet caught bathing man inside native basket at junction.

