Conor McGregor Mocks 50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather In Forbes Richest Post

Conor McGregor was not humbled by his defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather this summer.

In fact, McGregor used the occasion of his new deal with Burger King and Forbes’s new ranking of the wealthiest rappers to cast some financial shade on both Money and his on again/ off again corner man 50 Cent.

Kings recognise Kings!

Congrats to @jayz on his number 1 takeover from @diddy in the highest paid Forbes list.

What a take-over!

Diddy hasn’t been number 2 in so long. Until now.

Zoom into that two tone with the powder blue on my wrist mate. You might see 1st place again.

I am also really interested to see this years Forbes highest paid athletes list.

I have now surpassed @cristiano Ronaldo as I told him I would in 2016.

Floyd as a retired fighter that makes ZERO substantial revenue outside of them ropes is not on the list, and in the long game, is already dead.

Mixed Martial Arts is a glorious game, Floyd. You are going to love it hahaha

Someone tag 50cent in this for me.

He blocked me on this the mad 50 year old instagram blocker.

Ahh don’t block me 50 kid, I still like some of your songs. The older ones hahah

King bless you all!

