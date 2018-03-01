News Feed

Controversy As Catholic Priest Says Leaving Inheritance For One’s Children Is The Most Foolish Thing To Do

A trending video has shown the moment a Nigerian cleric, Rev. Fr. George Ehanusi, talked to his congregation about inheritance.

The priest, in his sermon, told his listeners that the practice of leaving inheritance for one’s children and grandchildren is the most foolish thing to do in the world and it should be discouraged.

According to him, everyone has been born with the brain to do something ingenious and smart but that if someone is left with a lot of inheritance, the person will no more be prodded to make use of their brain to become creative because they already have everything they need.

However, not many people agree with the priest. 

Nigerians on social media have slammed the cleric, with some saying that even the Bible supports leaving inheritance for one’s children.

Watch the video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Davido Opens Up On His Relationship With Cristiano Ronaldo (Video)

BBNaija: Former Housemate, Princess Comments On Bambam-Teddy A Toilet S*xcapade

NYSC Makes Important Announcement On Registration Of 2018 Batch ‘A’ Corps Members

Popular Nigerian Actress, Regina Daniels Seen Eating By The Roadside (Photos)

Davido’s Manager, Asa Akia & DJ Cuppy Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

17-Year-Old Girl Exposed After Giving Birth Inside Toilet And Then Stabbing Her Newborn To Death

APC: Did Okorocha Oppose Oyegun’s Tenure Extension? Here’s The Reaction Of The Governor

Panic Grips FUDMA Students After Two Undergraduates Mysteriously Die

Fashion Goddess: Fans Are Talking About This Dress Rita Dominic Wore To The Silverbird Awards (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *