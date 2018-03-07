Cultists Attack Boy And His Brother For Refusing To Join Them (Graphic Photos)

Mudiagha and his brother

A group of cultists meted out horror in Amukpe, Sapele area of Delta state after attacking and stabbing a young man yesterday.

According to reports, suspected cultists stormed the home of a young man and forcefully obtained some of his household items and clothes in an attempt to intimidate him and make him join their group.

Few days after the raid, the victim’s elder brother identified as Mudiagha noticed that some items were missing from the house. Mudiagha reportedly sent his younger brother to recover the items from the people who took them.

The injured victim

This was said to have angered the cultists who stormed Mudiagha’s residence in their numbers to attack him and his younger brother for having the audacity to request for their items. The boy pictured in white shirt was said to have led about 24 men who came with guns, daggers and axes.

Mudiagha’s younger brother was beaten back and blue as he was also stabbed and cut in the process by the cultists who were allegedly bent on killing him.

The elder brother escaped from the attack and made a phone call to soldiers who stormed their house. The cult boys took to their heels as soon as they saw the soldiers and in the process of fleeing, the injured victim rushed and held their leader whom he handed over to soldiers.

The leader was said to have been drilled without mercy before he was dumped at Sapele Main Police Station.

