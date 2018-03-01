News Feed

Cute Photo Of Emir Of Kano And His Little Granddaughter Having A Chat (Photo)

Emir of Kano chatting with his first grandchild, Princess Muna Amani

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been pictured having a nice chat with his first grandchild, Princess Muna Amani at his home.

The royal father who humbled himself before the child could be seen with a wild smile on his face.

Many people have commended the Emir for creating time to interract and discuss meaningfully with members of his family which will help groom the kids to be better persons in the future.

