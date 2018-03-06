News Feed

Daddy Duties: Nigerian Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya Spotted Carrying His Daughter On His Back (Photo)

This is the photo of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the son of late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, that got people talking.

The photo was posted by Kemi, the pastor’s wife on Instagram. It shows him carrying their daughter on his back while on daddy duties over the weekend.

Describing the photo as heartwarming, she said he had offered to take care of their child so she could go on a girls trip with a friend.

She went on to salute all men who understand that there is more to parenting than just paying school fees.

Below is how she tagged the photo:

She wrote: “Shoutout to my hubs who parented solo this weekend so I could have a girls trip with a friend. I felt guilty about leaving them but he said, ‘Go, you need it’. When I got this picture on Saturday whilst out for dinner, it warmed my heart!

“I salute all men who understand that parenting isn’t solely a woman’s responsibility and that fatherhood is so much more than paying school fees”

