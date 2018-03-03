News Feed

Daddy Duties: Paul Okoye Takes His Twins, Nathan And Nadia To Swimming In Adorable Photos

Paul Okoye of former P-Square group, who had few months ago, welcomed a set of twin boy and girl with his wife Anita, at a hospital in Atlanta, United States, has shown off his bundles of joy as he plays his fatherly role.

The father of 3 kids, Paul who is popularly called Rude Boy, took to his Instagram page to share some adorable photos of himself and his twins – Nadia and Nathan – as he took them out for a swim.

