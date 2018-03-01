Entertainment

Daddy Freeze blasts Adeboye over preaching on ‘tithing and curses’ (Video)

Daddy Freeze has attacked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, over his preaching on ‘Tithing and Curses’.

He took to his Twitter handle to share a video of the Bishop when he was preaching on the topic from the pulpit.

In the video, Pastor Adeboye was telling the congregation that it was not easy to escape curses from their pastors.

His words:

“Malachi 3 from vs 8-11, I have said it time and again, if your physical father curses you go to your spiritual father to cancel it, but if your pastor or general overseer curses you, fast for 40days and 40nights for God to cancel the curse”.

Reacting to this, Freeze wrote:

“Tithing is an unprofitable venture because it is the LAW and it brings curses! ~FRZ; Heb 7:18.

“For there is verily ‘a disannulling of the commandment going before for the weakness and unprofitableness’.

“Gal 3:10: For all who rely on the works of the law are under a curse”.

Watch the video below;

