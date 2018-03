Singer, Davido, took to his IG page to celebrate his Dad who turned a year older today. He shared the photo above and wrote;

Happy birthday Daddy ! Your the greatest person I know! If not for you I do know know where we will all be ! MAY GOD CONTINUE TO ENLARGE UR COAST ! YOUR HEART IS TO RARE ?? We all learn from you ! ?? you so much ! From your last born – OBO

He also paid tribute to his mom who died 15 years ago.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog