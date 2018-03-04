DAVIDO DONATES $5000 TO RWANDAN STUDENTS

Award winning Nigerian musician, Davido has begin to show his philanthropist nature by giving back.



Davido, on Saturday, just before performing at his concert visited a music school in Rwanda, announcing to them that he’d be donating $5000 to their education, and gifted them all free tickets to his concert later in the day.

The musician shared a video of himself during his visit on twitter. Davido also performed live for the students.

Davido is currently on a 30 billion tour, after his 30 billion concert, set to visit between 28 – 30 different locations across, Africa, South Africa and Europe.

Leave a Comment