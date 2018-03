The frontline Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has declared for his fans how much he love girls.

In a post shared on snapchat by the “IF” crooner, he typed:

I follow everything on skirt God! 😂

The singer who was just linked with a student of Babcock university has been linked with several ladies and has 2 baby mamas to his rankings.

Source: Naijaloaded