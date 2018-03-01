Davido Opens Up On His Relationship With Cristiano Ronaldo (Video)

Davido, the Nigerian award-winning music star, has revealed that Real Madrid world best player, Cristiano Ronaldo is his friend.

Davido disclosed this during an interview with popular football website “Goal”. It would be recalled that Ronaldo had followed Davido on Instagram some months ago, causing quite some buzz among his fans.

In the interview, Davido also said “Even back home in Nigeria,during free time on sat morning i’m on the pitch i play number 7

“Ronaldo is my friend but i haven’t met him, he is busy and i’m busy.

“I’ll do a video with him but not a music video ..would try to capture a video where our worlds will meet.



“I met with Chelsea players too, Victor Moses introduced me to them.

On Nigeria winning 2018 world cup, Davido said “I’m behind Nigeria all the way, Super Eagles have good players but are in a tough group.”

Watch the video of Davido below:

