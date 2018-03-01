Entertainment

Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Explains How Her Bum Bum Embarrassed Her In Bank Today

First babymama of Nigerian music artiste, Davido, Sophia Momodu, in her usual way of giving a narrative, has taken to her social media account to share an embarrassing moment she experienced at a bank recently.

Mama Imade had not so much of a scene but certainly an embarrassing moment for her at a bank when her waist bands decided not to corporate with her, falling off from different parts of her body onto the floor.

The vlogger who says this apparently means that she’s adding weight, said she continued walking with her heads and nose up like nothing’s happening.

