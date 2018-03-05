Politics, Trending

Dino Melaye For President: 6 Epic Replies From Nigerians


Here is the thing – this poster of Dino Melaye, surfaced online yesterday and Nigerians couldn’t help but react. The poster at first glance looks like a big joke but this is Nigeria and when it comes to the way our politicians play politics anything goes. Although, the Senator has denied having anything to to do with the poster, Nigerians still had to drop their two cents just in case. 6 reactions below:


You may also like

Today’s Question: Would you vote Dino Melaye for president in 2019???

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th March

Be Honest: Apart From Petr Cech, Who Else Do You Think Should Retire NOW???

Today’s Question: Was Buhari Wrong To Have Gone To Kano For a Wedding???

SundayBest: 10 Smashing Styles For a Perfect Church Service

Dapchi Girls: Enraged Nigerians Throw Jabs at Buhari For Partying in Kano(Top Reactions)

Buzzing Today: Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has Died

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th March

Manchester City Vs Chelsea; All the Juice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *