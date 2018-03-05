Dino Melaye For President: 6 Epic Replies From Nigerians



Here is the thing – this poster of Dino Melaye, surfaced online yesterday and Nigerians couldn’t help but react. The poster at first glance looks like a big joke but this is Nigeria and when it comes to the way our politicians play politics anything goes. Although, the Senator has denied having anything to to do with the poster, Nigerians still had to drop their two cents just in case. 6 reactions below:

Is better we go to war rather than having this clown as our country president… — Adetayo Oluwasegun (@AdetayoOluwas11) March 4, 2018

President of what?. President of the senate?. President of ABU class 2000, Alumus of 1999 or the President of Okun People’s front? — ayodeji alabi. (@AYODEJIALABI) March 5, 2018

Though Dino is free to contest if he so wishes, we have to admit that we’ve had enough of buffoons in Aso Rock for the next 5 generations! — Tim John (@TimmyJohn69) March 5, 2018

Waoh, Dino for President and Fayose his VP. That combo go baddddhh gannn. After all Dino. Is from the North and Fayose South West. — LanCe (@LanCebank) March 4, 2018

Based on what pedigree and track record? Every Limca and Fanta now runs for president in Nigeria. Rubbish! — patience adagba (@omoadax) March 4, 2018

I’m sure Dino is readng these, and I hope he grows up. He’s probably wearing a yellow t-shirt on red pants right nw — Shola (@KwEnthusiast1) March 4, 2018