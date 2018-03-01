News Feed

Disillusioned Wilshere To Quit Arsenal In Summer

 

Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere is ready to quit Arsenal as talks drag on over a new contract at the Premier League club, according to The Sun.

The Gunners are attempting to insist he cut his salary by 25 per cent, despite the massive deals obtained by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in recent weeks.

Wilshere has become disillusioned and determined to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer unless the offer is raised significantly.

In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid to sign Robert Lewandowski over Harry Kane this summer, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

The Blancos No.7 allegedly believes that Kane would overshadow him at the Santiago Bernabeu so has called on the Madrid giants to move for the Bayern Munich forward instead.

Lewandowski’s change in agent last month led to a surge in reports that he wants to move, while Kane’s outstanding form at Tottenham has turned the heads of most elite European scouts.

