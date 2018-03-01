Entertainment

DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy and her boyfriend, Asa Asika have continue their fairy-tale romance as they went on a vacation in the Middle East.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola a.k.a DJ Cuppy, and her beau, Asa Asika, are definitely enjoying their time together in Dubai, UAE.

DJ Cuppy who is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, revealed that she and her boyfriend, Asa, who is the manager of popular singer, Davido, jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time together

The billionaire’s daughter took to her her Instagram story to share a cute mirror selfie of both enjoying some quality time together as their sizzling romance continues to grow stronger.

DJ Cuppy was formerly dating ex-Super Eagles player, Victor Anichebe. They broke up last year.

See the hot couple’s photos below;

source: Instagram


