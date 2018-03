DJ Cuppy and her boyfriend Asa Asika are on a romantic holiday in Dubai

The daughter of Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, took her man on a movie date, and rented the entire cinema for both of them to watch the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther.”

She took to her Instagram stories to share photos of both of them in the cinema.

See more photos below.

