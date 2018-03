A Twitter user, Damilare asked DJ Neptune to gift him the Agbada he rocked to the Big brother Naija Saturday party last night, and it was granted.

He tweeted;

“Let me do Bambiala Twitter this Sunday morning 🌚 @deejayneptune – How many RTS for you to dash me this Agbada 🙆🏾‍♂️ please don’t say NO I can allow you to rock it twice again 🙇🏽‍♂️😩😩”

DJ Neptune replied:

“Lol ok come and collect it”

Source: Naijaloaded