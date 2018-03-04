Drama As Catholic Archbishop Is Attacked During Church Service In Owerri, Imo (Photos/Video)

The archbishop who was allegedly attacked

Pandemonium reportedly broke out on Saturday at St. Micheals Catholic Church, Ngwoma, Owerri North LGA of Imo State during the burial of Late Mrs Mbata, mother of the Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Chief Alex Mbata.

Multiple reports claim that the leadership of Ugwumba Movement, a political structure campaigning for the 2019 Governorship ambition of Imo State Governor’s son-in-law, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu led by Jeff Nwaoha, Chairman Imo State ENTRACO, yesterday reportedly attacked a popular Catholic Archbishop, AJV Obinna during the church event.

It was gathered that the Archbishop AJV Obinna escaped the attack with the help of Catholic Priests, Knights of the Catholic Church and Christian fathers, who barricaded and shielded the Archbishop from being beating up, after rain of abuse and insults to the Archbishop by the alleged attacker.

Gov. Okorocha’s wife and chief of staff were also in the church

The Chief mourner, Sir Alex Mbata, the Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University was shocked watching Imo State Chief of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and the wife of the governor, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha seating in church front row watching their supporters abuse the most revered Catholic Archbishop, desecrating both the alter of God and the dead body of his late mother without calling them to order, according to a report by IfeanyiCy Njoku.

According to Ifeanyi Cy Njoku, the problem allegedly started when the Catholic Archdiocese, during commendation service admonished people to go out and get their permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote wisely in the 2019 general election.

He complained about bad roads in the state insisting that despite the ministry of happiness Imolites cannot be happy with bad road. An APC chieftain reportedly took microphone from him to defend the government. A PDP follower also came and called for change from APC misrule.

It was at that point Jeff and his thugs rushed to the alter to take the microphone from the Archbishop who withdrew to his seat and priests and Christian fathers struggled to keep them out.

Uche Nwosu and Nkechi Okorocha sat there watching the spectacle without stopping Jeff as Jeff pointed at Archbishop in the face and rained insults on him as the service went on.

