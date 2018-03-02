Drama In Court As Dino Melaye Displays Toothbrush, Tissue Paper, Says ‘I’m Ready For Prison’ (Photo)

Many erupted in laughter at a federal high court in Abuja on Thursday as Senator Dino Melaye, displayed some personal materials, saying that he is ready to go to jail.

Dino Melaye displaying brush and tissue paper in court

The lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye, who appeared in court today for allegedly providing false information of an assassination attempt, displayed his usual hilarious side at the high court sitting in FCT, Abuja.

According to TheCable, the controversial lawmaker displayed a bottle of coke, tissue paper, toothbrush and toothpaste to journalists after he was arraigned on a two-count charge as many erupted in laughter.

The President Muhamamdu Buhari-led federal government had arraigned Dino Melaye for deliberately giving false information to the police to frame Edward David, chief of staff of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, for an attempted murder on his life.

The senator was also accused of making a false statement of facts in a phone conversation with Mohammed Abubakar, son of the late Abubakar Audu, former governor of Kogi, with the intention of harming the reputation of Bello’s chief of staff.

He was later granted bail in the sum of N100,000 by Olasumbo Goodluck, the judge handling the matter. But speaking with journalists after the bail, Melaye said he came prepared in case he was not granted bail.

He said: “I came prepared… just in case the judge didn’t grant me bail, I am ready to go to prison.”

His trial will commence on May 16 and May 17.