East Africa’s leading Entertainment Publicist @anyikowoko (Kenya) selected as one of the 100 women honorees for @okayafrica’s 2018 #OKAY100Women list

Anyiko Owoko is a Kenyan journalist, blogger and publicist. She has just been included in the Okay Africa top 100 women honorees list.



In a letter, the OkayAfrica team congratulated Anyiko for her dedicated work and for being a promising talent within the genre of media. Under the #OKAY100Women list Anyiko is included in Africa’s Top 10 Women in Media, alongside other honorees in nine other categories including Music, Arts, Business, Sports + Wellness and Activism.????

#OKAY100Women is OkayAfrica’s effort to celebrate distinguished African women making a difference in their respective fields.

We celebrate with Anyiko Owoko, congratulations.

Leave a Comment