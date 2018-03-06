Ebony Can Never Win ‘Artiste Of The Year’ Over Shatta – Shatta Wale’s Mum (Video)

Shatta Wale’s mum, Mrs. Elsie Evelyn Avemegah has stated vehemently that late Ebony cannont win ‘Artiste of the Year’ over Shatta Wale at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Speaking exclusively to Razzonline Rossy, Mr. Elsie Evelyn Avemegah confidently and courageously said that her son, Shatta Wale is picking the ultimate title at the VGMA 2018.

She added that her son has the charisma and everything it takes to convert the ultimate prize and shine at the night without any iota of doubt.

She said;

“There is one thing people don’t want to know…I know the charisma my son has; there is nothing that will pass by him..he is going to take it..no too waste about it”,

Upon persuasion to answer a question in line with whether she is really sure Shatta Wale can win over Ebony looking at her exploits and how entertainment enthusiasts are rooting for her, Mrs. Elsie courageously cogitated that:

“I’m telling you that whatever the case may be, my son is going to take it…so I can not tell you that someone is going to take it and leave my son…my son is supposed to take and he will take it”, She told Rossy of Razzonline



Watch the full interview below:

[embedded content]