Ebony’s Spirit Is Haunting Me In My Dreams – Woman Narrates (video)


A woman with the name Priscilla Agyekum from Hohoe in the Volta Region has narrated a dream in which she had an encounter with the late Ebony pleading to come back to life.

“I decided to have a nap in the morning, I slept off and had a dream. In the dream, I heard a cry from a distance and turned back to know who was crying, lo and behold I saw Ebony saying she will resurrect.
She went on to narrate that the spirit of the late dancehall diva led her to a group of people dressed in all black and told her to inform them that her remains should be removed from the mortuary and there her spirit can come back.

” I informed a friend who bears my first name[Priscilla] and told her everything I saw in the dream and advised I record and send it to Social Media” she added.

The late Ebony Reigns met her untimely death on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on 8th February 2018 together with her bodyguard and friend. Her final funeral rite is scheduled for 17th March 2018 at the Independence Square.


