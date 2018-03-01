Eden Hazard Gives Chelsea One Condition Before Signing A New Contract

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has told Chelsea he will sign a new deal if the club agree to insert a release clause, reports say.

The Chelsea forward has so far stalled on agreeing a new contract at Chelsea, but did say in January that he was ready to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

Hazard is one of Chelsea’s most influential players, and is the Blues’ top scorer and best creator with 15 goals and nine assists in 38 appearances.

Chelsea are desperate for Hazard to sign a new deal and Mundo Deportivo claim the Belgian is prepared to do just that.

But there is a major condition as Hazard continues to harbour ambitions to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the near future.

Hazard has already rejected offers from Chelsea to extend his deal past 2020.

Real have long been linked with the Blues’ No.10, and his Chelsea team-mate Thibaut Courtois, and are expected to launch a potentially world-record bis to sign Hazard at some stage.

Chelsea have offered Hazard a mammoth £300,000 a week to stay at Stamford Bridge and the 27-year-old is happy to agree to the contract extension as long as there is an escape clause.

Hazard has told Chelsea to include an exit route in the deal which will allow him to join Real at an agreed price.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has been the major driving force behind Real’s pursuit of Hazard, but even if the Frenchman does depart the Spanish side in the summer, Los Blancos will continue to chase the Chelsea star.

President Florentino Perez is determined to bring in a player that can fit the ‘Galactico’ mould and believes Hazard is capable of emulating the past greats of the club.

Chelsea are rumoured to be preparing for a summer of change as Antonio Conte nears an exit from the club, which could open the door for Hazard to follow the Italian out of London.

