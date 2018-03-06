News Feed

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, TBoss Sets The Internet On Fire With Stunning Love-Themed Photos

Former BBNaija housemate, Tboss, has been captured on camera looking absolutely stunning in newly released love-themed photos on social media.
 

TBoss

Tokunbo Idowu, a former Big Brother Naija housemate who is popularly known as Tboss, has taken to her Instagram page and shared some gorgeous photos from her recent photo shoot, and she looks amazing.

The reality star turned model, Tboss who is gradually becoming a force to reckon with in the modelling industry in Nigeria, released some pictures from what appears to be a wedding themed photo shoot with a touch of Grecian vibe to it.

As always, she looked effortlessly stunning in the photos which she shared on her social media page.

See more of the photos below:

