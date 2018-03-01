Gossip, Lifestyle

Excessive Makeup Can Cause Skin Cancer But Here Is How To Prevent It

Taking care of your skin should be one of your top priorities in order to prevent a lot of preventable. People who are fond of wearing heavy make-up on their faces and skins have been warned to reduce such to its barest minimum as this could cause the applicants skin cancer, irritation and other diseases.

Mr Alex Adeniyi, a Lagos-based dermatologist, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that excessive use of make-up could cause skin irritation, allergies and skin cancer on the users. He attributed this to the chemical contents of most make-up.

Adeniyi also said that excessive make-up could expose the skins and the eyes of users to germs and harmful toxins.

“Chemicals found in lipsticks, eye pencils, mascara and kajal among others, can cause serious health problems.

“Women who apply make-up on their skins must always clean their faces before going to bed, to remove all traces of chemicals from their skins,’’ he said.

Adeniyi said that it was imperative to use suitable face washes, cleansers, toners and scrubs to wash off make-up on the skin daily.

“This must be done, especially, at night to avert any skin irritation or disease,’’ he advised.


