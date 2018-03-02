”Fame will not give you wealth” D’banj to Nigerian youth

Singer and entrepreneur, D’Banj, says the fear of poverty made him think out of the box to create wealth for himself. D’Banj said this when he spoke at the 2018 Social Media Week Lagos which began on Monday, February 28th. D’banj spoke on the topic: ‘Changing the Game: Artistes are leaders’.

“The fear of being poor made me to think out of the box to create wealth for myself and remain relevant. Fame will not guarantee you money; fame will not give you wealth, but it can give you what you need if you channel it properly. Channelling your fame properly to create wealth is another advantage that stands you out” he said

