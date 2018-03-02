Entertainment

”Fame will not give you wealth” D’banj to Nigerian youth

Singer and entrepreneur, D’Banj, says the fear of poverty made him think out of the box to create wealth for himself. D’Banj said this when he spoke at the 2018 Social Media Week Lagos which began on Monday, February 28th. D’banj spoke on the topic: ‘Changing the Game: Artistes are leaders’.

“The fear of being poor made me to think out of the box to create wealth for myself and remain relevant. Fame will not guarantee you money; fame will not give you wealth, but it can give you what you need if you channel it properly. Channelling your fame properly to create wealth is another advantage that stands you out” he said

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

Be Honest: This Thing Wizkid Is Doing, Is it Good?

HIGHLIGHTS FROM FEMI KUTI’S ALBUM PERFORMANCE AT NEW AFRIKA SHRINE YESTERDAY!

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tboss Is A Goddess As She Stuns In New Photos To Celebrate New Month

Why I Spent 9 Years In University – Comedian Ayo Makun

Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Explains How Her Bum Bum Embarrassed Her In Bank Today

Ace Nigerian Singer, D’Banj Reveals Shocking Reason Why He Is Not Performing In Nigerian Cities

Most Record Labels In Nigeria Are Founded By ‘Yahoo Bois’ – D’banj Explodes

Nollywood To Shoot Local ‘Black Panther’ Movie? (Photos)

Baddest!! Davido Maintain His Record As He Just Hit 6m Followers On Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *