Family In Sorrow As Only Son Goes Missing… See Photos Of The Adorable Missing Kid

A family in Oto Awori along Lagos-Badagry expressway in Oto Awori Local council development area has been thrown into sadness as their only son, identified as Enoch Adedotun Olugbogi has gone missing since 24th of February 2018.

The 3-year-old boy who is extremely popular in the neighborhood was last seen in the company of an unknown woman.

According to the mother of the boy, at around 10:00am in the morning of 24th of February, Enoch left His grandmother place where he always is and decided to go and play at the Church where the family worships (which is his normal day to day routine), and the church is not more than six houses away from the grandmother’s house.

Somehow, the boy got missing along the way and have not been seen since then.

One of the neighbours who saw the boy with the unknown woman thought the woman was a friend of the boy’s mother, that was why she raised no alarm.

Various attempts was made to find little Enoch but all was futile. The matter was reported to the Police but nothing has been done.

Anyone with any useful information should please call the numbers on the pictures!!!

