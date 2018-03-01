Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani shares stunning new photos as she turns 37 Today

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and serial business woman Toyin Lawani turns 37 Today, March 1st 2018 and she has put on a mini fashion show to mark her special day.

The fashion mogul went all out for her birthday photoshoot slaying in different lovely outfits all designed by her.

Here is what she wrote on one of the pictures she shared on her Instagram page;

Happy Birthday To me💃💃💃💃

I’m Back on the radar,I have access to wifi now. Let the fashion war begin. The wait is over,Who is ready???????????????

1st day of my birthday shoot and I teamed up with a man I respect so much @hspimages ,I started my career with this man and it wouldn’t have been the same if he wasn’t part of my Big day,He chose a location in Epe, At least 3cars got damaged on the way to the forest but it was worth all the stress💥

Thanks to my baby girl @flawlessfacesbyjane for taking the risk to go in the forest with me♥ You. Thanks to Team Tiannah for always having my Back,@tiannahsBeautysalon For Looking my hair down,Thanks to my tailors for always bringing my ideas to light via @elegantebytiannah 💋Godbless you All,I Just want to give back on this special day and share my talent with the world 🙏thanks to all my fans and lovers out there,I’m nothing without you Guys,Godbless you all,I’m honored to be an inspiration to many.catch up with bts via @Ebonylife 👑Season2 Of @tiannahsempirerealitytvshow Is Already 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

See more photos below;

source: Instagram