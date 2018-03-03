Federal University Student Arrested In Class For Stealing Colleagues’ Phones (Video)

The student was nabbed

A video has shown the shocking moment a Nigerian student was arrested in class.

The video reportedly taken in a class at the Federal University, Oye (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, shows a student of the institution being taken away from the class as his colleagues watch on in shock.

Local reports show that the student was caught after he stole his colleagues’ phones and went ahead to transfer some money from their bank accounts to his own. He was promptly nabbed and handed over to security.

The young man was reportedly a student of Microbiology.

Watch the video below:





